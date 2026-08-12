Occupational Therapy (OT) Mental Health Fellowship Program
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has continued to emphasize its commitment to advancing knowledge and skills of clinicians to meet the unique needs of the geriatric Veteran population.
Fellowship Program Mission:
The mission of the OT Mental Health Fellowship program is to develop occupational therapy clinical specialists in Mental Health with advanced evidence-based knowledge and skills to serve as future leaders in the treatment of Veterans with mental health diagnoses across the continuum of care. The mission of this proposed OT Mental Health Fellowship aligns with the VA Mission to serve and honor our Nation’s Veterans by providing the highest quality care available. It also aligns with the VA Providence Healthcare System collaboration with Brown University and other occupational therapy colleges and universities and our focus as a teaching facility.
Fellowship Program Purpose:
The VA Providence Healthcare System (VAPHS) Mental Health Occupational Therapy (OT) Fellowship is designed to provide an immersive, comprehensive training experience that integrates clinical practice, didactic learning, and mentorship. This fellowship aims to develop advanced competencies in mental health practice ensuring fellows are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and professional behaviors required to deliver high-quality care for Veterans.
Clinical Experiences: The fellowship includes a robust array of clinical experiences across various VA mental health settings primarily based in the following service areas: acute inpatient psychiatric unit, psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery services and Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing. Each experience is strategically planned to provide exposure to a wide spectrum of mental health conditions and to diverse approaches in occupational therapy treatment.
Fellows will actively engage in patient assessment, intervention planning, and the delivery of evidence-based occupational therapy treatments. Specifically, they will work with interdisciplinary teams to address issues such as Psychosis Bipolar Disorder, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression, anxiety, dementia, personality disorders and substance use disorders. Clinical experiences will emphasize holistic, client-centered care, incorporating both individual and group therapy sessions, as well as community integration activities.
Didactic Experiences: The didactic component of the fellowship is structured to deepen fellows' understanding of mental health theories, therapeutic modalities, and current research. This includes
seminars, case conferences, journal clubs, and workshops led by experienced clinicians and facilitators. Topics covered will range from trauma-informed care to recovery-oriented practice.
Fellows will also have the opportunity to attend national and regional VA conferences and trainings, where they can present their research findings and learn from leading experts in the field. A significant emphasis is placed on understanding the diverse and unique mental health needs of Veterans. This is accomplished by the fellow working on interdisciplinary teams, incorporating cultural competence, and evidence-based practices into every aspect of care.
Mentoring Experiences: A dedicated mentorship program pairs the fellow with experienced VA occupational therapists and interdisciplinary team members. Mentors provide personalized guidance, support, and feedback throughout the fellowship, helping fellows navigate complex clinical cases, refine their therapeutic skills, and develop professional growth plans.
Regular one-on-one mentoring sessions will address clinical decision-making, ethical considerations, and career development.
Each experience is designed to fulfill specific learning goals and objectives, ensuring the fellow gains comprehensive exposure to the multifaceted nature of mental health occupational therapy. This structured yet flexible approach allows the fellow to tailor their learning to their individual interests and career aspirations while meeting the overarching goals of advanced practice and enhanced Veteran care.
In summary, the VAPHS OT Mental Health Fellowship will provide a dynamic and enriching experience through a combination of clinical practice, academic learning, and mentorship, all geared towards fostering expertise and leadership in mental health occupational therapy.
1. Enhance Clinical Excellence: Equip fellows with advanced clinical skills in mental health occupational therapy, emphasizing evidence-based interventions and individualized care plans. This goal ensures fellows are proficient in addressing complex mental health needs, thereby supporting the program’s mission to provide exemplary care in a timely manner.
2. Promote Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Foster a collaborative environment where fellows engage with professionals across various disciplines to deliver holistic mental health services. This goal aligns with the mission to integrate comprehensive care and encourages sustainability through shared expertise and resources.
3. Advance Knowledge through Research: Encourage fellows to participate in researching new and innovative occupational therapy treatment modalities in mental health, contributing to the body of knowledge for the occupational health and mental health departments. This supports the program's mission by promoting continual learning and innovation, ensuring practices evolve with emerging evidence and maintain relevance.
4. Cultivate Leadership and Advocacy: Develop leadership skills in fellows to advocate for mental health services and the occupational therapy profession. This goal is essential for sustaining the program’s mission, as it empowers fellows to influence protocols, improve service delivery, and champion the many needs of veterans who live with mental health challenges.
Fellowship Program Goals and Objectives:
Goals: The overall goal of the fellowship is to provide a quality educational opportunity for
occupational therapy clinicians interested in gaining advanced skill in effective mental health patient care, based on best-care models, peer-reviewed evidence integration, and an interdisciplinary approach to patient management. The overall goal for the fellow is verbalize and demonstrate the unique value occupational therapy provides in enhancing quality of life across the continuum of care for the mental health client.
Objectives: To teach advance-practice occupational therapy skills to fellows to meet the
unique needs of adults with mental health diagnoses across the continuum of care. By employing evidence-based practice interventions to enable older adults to perform the occupations that they need, want, or are expected to do to engage fully in daily life activities, whether they are hospitalized or living in the community. Fellows would be poised to study further to earn the AOTA certification in Mental Health.
Fellowship Program Clinical Experiences:
The VA Providence Mental Health Occupational Therapy Fellowship selects one candidate from a pool of applicants annually. The fellow will rotate through three areas of clinical practice: inpatient acute mental health, PRRC and HUD-VASH.
Program design is in accordance with the AOTA standards of continuing competence and fellowship program criteria/guidelines. The foundation of the program is over 1,400 hours to include didactic and clinical education, mentored service delivery (≥350 hours), and non-mentored service delivery. Additional experiences include, but not limited to: staff in-services, interdisciplinary care plan development and journal club implementation. The program also focuses on in-depth experience in clinical practice skills, education, and research.
Fellowship Program Curriculum:
The curricular modules, didactic sessions, and instructional materials incorporate the skills and foundational knowledge required for advanced clinical practice. Fellows will have numerous opportunities to enhance their competencies through participation in interdisciplinary meetings and huddles, staff in-services and instructional activities, program development, group discussions and initiatives, journal clubs, and engagement in scholarly pursuits.
The VA is committed to a holistic approach to care, allowing Fellows extensive opportunities to collaborate with diverse clinical disciplines in support of our Veterans’ health and well-being. Clinical instruction includes case management of individuals with mental health conditions, individualized mentoring with highly experienced clinicians, and a comprehensive didactic curriculum.
Our program aligns with AOTA standards and is designed to ensure Fellows are prepared to address the unique needs of our Veteran population. Structured learning activities and personalized mentoring enable fellows to build on their strengths and pursue specific areas of interest. There is a strong emphasis on independent research, self-directed learning, and the integration of evidence-based practice alongside comprehensive clinical training.
The VA Providence Mental Health Occupational Therapy Fellowship is dedicated to fostering the Fellow’s knowledge, competency, and advanced practice abilities specific to caring for Veterans with Serious Mental Illness (SMI).
Fellowship Program Benefits:
• One-on-one clinical mentoring
• Opportunity to participate in clinical research
• Leadership skills development
• Continuing education opportunities
• Unique didactic and scholarly experiences
• Salary and full-time benefits, including paid time off and sick leave
Fellowship Program Application Criteria and Process:
• U.S. citizen.
• Graduate of an accredited Occupational Therapy program.
• Passed the NBCOT Board examination by the time of onboarding.
• Maintain a current CPR certification.
• Provide a resume/curriculum vitae.
• Three letters of recommendations from individuals who can speak to their clinical skills, judgment, industry, interpersonal relations, capacity to assume responsibility and professional ethics.
• Hold a current Occupational Therapy license.
• Not be on probation or under a learning contract at their current facility or program.
• Complete a personal statement using the questions below to guide your response.
o Essay Question 1: Why are you seeking Fellowship at the VA and what specifically draws your interest to VA Providence Healthcare System OT Mental Health Fellowship program?
o Essay Question 2: What do you think the field of Occupational Therapy needs to enhance mental health services, and how will you become of leader in implementing these changes?
o Essay Question 3: Describe some of the characteristics/traits you possess that will make you an ideal group facilitator?
Fellowship Program Dates to Note:
• Start date for submission of applications: 03/01/2027
• Application deadline: 03/15/2027
• Interview days: 04/20/2027-04/28/2027
• Notification date: 05/07/2027
• Notification of acceptance: 5/14/2027
• Fellowship start date: 7/5/2027
• Fellowship end date: 7/7/2028
Fellowship Program Application Review and Interview Process:
The Fellowship co-coordinators will carefully review each application. Applicants are evaluated by the committee based on these criteria:
• Academic education and degrees obtained
• Clinical education and/or mentoring experiences
• Clinical experience
• Letters of reference
Selected applicants will be chosen to participate in the interview process with members of the Fellowship mentoring team. Interview criteria used in assessing the applicant during the interview include the following:
• Applicant’s presentations
• Communication/leadership skills
• Ability to clearly verbalize their goals and objectives
• Reasons for applying to the fellowship
Following the interview process, members of the Fellowship mentoring team will rank their choices and discuss together in person or via teleconference at the end of the interview week. Applicants will be ranked and the top candidate will be notified within a week following the interviews. If an applicant declines or withdraws from consideration, the next applicant on the list will be notified. Once the position has been filled, letters will be mailed to the remaining candidates notifying them that they have not been selected for the fellowship program.
Fellowship Program Contact Information:
Erinn Raimondi, OTR/L, OT Mental Health Fellowship Co-Coordinator
Abigail Marcinkevicius, MS, OTR/L, OT Mental Health Fellowship Co-Coordinator