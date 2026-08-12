Occupational Therapy (OT) Mental Health Fellowship Program

The VA Providence Healthcare System (VAPHS) Mental Health Occupational Therapy (OT) Fellowship is designed to provide an immersive, comprehensive training experience that integrates clinical practice, didactic learning, and mentorship. This fellowship aims to develop advanced competencies in mental health practice ensuring fellows are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and professional behaviors required to deliver high-quality care for Veterans.

Clinical Experiences: The fellowship includes a robust array of clinical experiences across various VA mental health settings primarily based in the following service areas: acute inpatient psychiatric unit, psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery services and Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing. Each experience is strategically planned to provide exposure to a wide spectrum of mental health conditions and to diverse approaches in occupational therapy treatment.

Fellows will actively engage in patient assessment, intervention planning, and the delivery of evidence-based occupational therapy treatments. Specifically, they will work with interdisciplinary teams to address issues such as Psychosis Bipolar Disorder, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression, anxiety, dementia, personality disorders and substance use disorders. Clinical experiences will emphasize holistic, client-centered care, incorporating both individual and group therapy sessions, as well as community integration activities.

Didactic Experiences: The didactic component of the fellowship is structured to deepen fellows' understanding of mental health theories, therapeutic modalities, and current research. This includes

seminars, case conferences, journal clubs, and workshops led by experienced clinicians and facilitators. Topics covered will range from trauma-informed care to recovery-oriented practice.

Fellows will also have the opportunity to attend national and regional VA conferences and trainings, where they can present their research findings and learn from leading experts in the field. A significant emphasis is placed on understanding the diverse and unique mental health needs of Veterans. This is accomplished by the fellow working on interdisciplinary teams, incorporating cultural competence, and evidence-based practices into every aspect of care.

Mentoring Experiences: A dedicated mentorship program pairs the fellow with experienced VA occupational therapists and interdisciplinary team members. Mentors provide personalized guidance, support, and feedback throughout the fellowship, helping fellows navigate complex clinical cases, refine their therapeutic skills, and develop professional growth plans.

Regular one-on-one mentoring sessions will address clinical decision-making, ethical considerations, and career development.

Each experience is designed to fulfill specific learning goals and objectives, ensuring the fellow gains comprehensive exposure to the multifaceted nature of mental health occupational therapy. This structured yet flexible approach allows the fellow to tailor their learning to their individual interests and career aspirations while meeting the overarching goals of advanced practice and enhanced Veteran care.

In summary, the VAPHS OT Mental Health Fellowship will provide a dynamic and enriching experience through a combination of clinical practice, academic learning, and mentorship, all geared towards fostering expertise and leadership in mental health occupational therapy.

1. Enhance Clinical Excellence: Equip fellows with advanced clinical skills in mental health occupational therapy, emphasizing evidence-based interventions and individualized care plans. This goal ensures fellows are proficient in addressing complex mental health needs, thereby supporting the program’s mission to provide exemplary care in a timely manner.

2. Promote Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Foster a collaborative environment where fellows engage with professionals across various disciplines to deliver holistic mental health services. This goal aligns with the mission to integrate comprehensive care and encourages sustainability through shared expertise and resources.

3. Advance Knowledge through Research: Encourage fellows to participate in researching new and innovative occupational therapy treatment modalities in mental health, contributing to the body of knowledge for the occupational health and mental health departments. This supports the program's mission by promoting continual learning and innovation, ensuring practices evolve with emerging evidence and maintain relevance.

4. Cultivate Leadership and Advocacy: Develop leadership skills in fellows to advocate for mental health services and the occupational therapy profession. This goal is essential for sustaining the program’s mission, as it empowers fellows to influence protocols, improve service delivery, and champion the many needs of veterans who live with mental health challenges.