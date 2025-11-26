Pharmacy Residency Program
Welcome to the VA Providence Healthcare System. We are a dedicated teaching hospital offering comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care, including psychiatric services. As a proud teaching site for The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy (URI), and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services (MCPHS), we are committed to providing excellent training opportunities through our accredited PGY-1 and PGY-2 Pharmacy Residency programs. Our mission is to deliver outstanding care and advance healthcare education.
VA Providence is a 85‑bed teaching hospital providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care, including robust psychiatric services. Ambulatory clinics support 120,000+ visits annually across 32+ primary and specialty clinics.
The VA Providence residency program was established in 1994. In 2007, the postgraduate year two (PGY-2) Ambulatory Care Pharmacy program and the postgraduate year one (PGY-1) Pharmacy program were established to provide more residency training opportunities to today’s pharmacy graduates. In 2013, a PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency and an additional PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency were added. All PGY-1 and PGY-2 residency programs at VA Providence are accredited by ASHP.
PGY- 1 Residency Application Process
Qualifications:
· Be a citizen of the United States
· Have received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE accredited college of pharmacy or a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy with equivalent experience for the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency
· Have completed a PGY-1 residency or have equivalent experience for the PGY-2 residencies in pharmacy, ambulatory care pharmacy, and psychiatric pharmacy
· Have/obtain a current license to practice as a registered pharmacist in any state within 120 days of residency start date
Application Requirements – All documents should be submitted to PHORCAS by Friday, January 2nd at 11:59PM (EST):
· Residency application form
· Letter of intent describing goals/reasons for pursuing advanced residency training in pharmacy, ambulatory care pharmacy, or psychiatric pharmacy
· Official college of pharmacy transcript – minimum GPA of 3.20 (cumulative)
· Three letters of recommendation
· Curriculum vitae
NOTE: Applicants for the PGY-1 and PGY-2 residencies MUST participate in the ASHP Match Program
For the 2026-2027 residency class, we will only be accepting TWO positions for the PGY1 program.
One for traditional track and one for mental health track. Candidates may apply to both tracks if interested but will only be offered one interview if accepted.
All PGY2 positions for the ambulatory and psychiatry tracks have been filled for the 2026-2027 year.
Contact Information for PGY-1 + PGY-2 Pharmacy Programs:
Inquiries or questions regarding the PGY-1 Pharmacy residency program can be made to the residency program director:
Stephanie Preite, Pharm.D., BCACP
VA Providence, Pharmacy Service (119),830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI 02908
Inquiries or questions regarding the PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy residency program can be made to the residency program director:
Carlos Freitas, Pharm.D., BCACP
VA Providence, Pharmacy Service (119), 830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI 02908
Inquiries or questions regarding the PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy residency program can be made to the residency program director:
Cristofer Price, Pharm.D., BCPP
VA Providence, Pharmacy Service (119), 830 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence, RI 02908