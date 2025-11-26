Pharmacy Residency Program

Qualifications:

· Be a citizen of the United States

· Have received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE accredited college of pharmacy or a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy with equivalent experience for the PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency

· Have completed a PGY-1 residency or have equivalent experience for the PGY-2 residencies in pharmacy, ambulatory care pharmacy, and psychiatric pharmacy

· Have/obtain a current license to practice as a registered pharmacist in any state within 120 days of residency start date

Application Requirements – All documents should be submitted to PHORCAS by Friday, January 2nd at 11:59PM (EST):

· Residency application form

· Letter of intent describing goals/reasons for pursuing advanced residency training in pharmacy, ambulatory care pharmacy, or psychiatric pharmacy

· Official college of pharmacy transcript – minimum GPA of 3.20 (cumulative)

· Three letters of recommendation

· Curriculum vitae

NOTE: Applicants for the PGY-1 and PGY-2 residencies MUST participate in the ASHP Match Program

For the 2026-2027 residency class, we will only be accepting TWO positions for the PGY1 program.

One for traditional track and one for mental health track. Candidates may apply to both tracks if interested but will only be offered one interview if accepted.

All PGY2 positions for the ambulatory and psychiatry tracks have been filled for the 2026-2027 year.