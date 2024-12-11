Explore VA Careers

Skip to Content

To apply, follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. Most positions require online applications, so complete the process to receive email confirmation. For assistance, contact the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section.

USAJOBS

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of VA Providence's current openings.

VA Careers Page

Visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference. 

Contact Us

VA Providence Health Care System 
Human Resources 
589 Atwells Avenue 
Providence, RI  02909 
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET 
Phone: 401-459-4770

Application Forms

We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.

