Explore VA Careers
To apply, follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. Most positions require online applications, so complete the process to receive email confirmation. For assistance, contact the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section.
USAJOBS
VA Careers Page
Visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Contact Us
VA Providence Health Care System
Human Resources
589 Atwells Avenue
Providence, RI 02909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Phone: 401-459-4770
Application Forms
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.