Become a VA Providence Volunteer!
Join our team and help us serve those who served!
Donna Russillo, Chief, Voluntary Service - Ext. 12023
Jennifer Koziol, Voluntary Service Specialist - Ext. 13002
- Volunteer drivers for patient transportation
- Volunteer drivers for golf cart shuttle (transportation from the parking lots to the medical center)
- Clerical support to assist in busy clinic areas
- Volunteers needed to assist many other areas as well; please call for more information
Please mail back completed applications to:
PVAMC
830 Chalkstone Ave
Voluntary Service (135)
Providence, RI 02908