Skip to Content

Become a VA Providence Volunteer!

Join our team and help us serve those who served!

Donna Russillo, Chief, Voluntary Service - Ext. 12023
Jennifer Koziol, Voluntary Service Specialist - Ext. 13002

  • Volunteer drivers for patient transportation
  • Volunteer drivers for golf cart shuttle (transportation from the parking lots to the medical center)
  • Clerical support to assist in busy clinic areas
  • Volunteers needed to assist many other areas as well; please call for more information

Please mail back completed applications to:
PVAMC
830 Chalkstone Ave
Voluntary Service (135)
Providence, RI  02908 

Last updated: