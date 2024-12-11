Memorial Bricks

These bricks will be placed in the garden that is being created in front of the Ambulatory Care building on the main campus. Each brick will sell for $125.00. They can be purchased in memory of a loved one, in the name of an organization, or for oneself. If you are interested in purchasing a brick, fill out the form below as directed and forward it with payment to Voluntary Service (135). Feel free to address any questions to Voluntary Service at 401-457-3002.