American Lake VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

Approaching from north of Tacoma on interstate 5 (I-5)

1. Take I-5 south to Tacoma.

2. Continue south past Tacoma on I-5 to exit 124.

3. Once you exit, get into the right lane and proceed onto Gravelly Lake Drive.

4. Veer left at the second traffic light and go to the third traffic light (approximately ½ mile), which will

place you at the intersection of Gravelly Lake Drive and Veterans Drive.

5. Turn left at the light onto Veterans Drive Southwest.

6. Follow Veterans Drive Southwest for approximately 1 mile. This will take you directly onto the American Lake Division campus.

Approaching from south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord on interstate 5 (I-5)

1. Proceed north on I-5 and take exit 124.

2. At the end of the ramp, turn left and go over the freeway onto Gravelly Lake Drive.

3. Follow Gravelly Lake Drive in the left lane (veering left at the third traffic light) to the fourth

traffic light at the intersection of Gravelly Lake Drive and Veterans Drive (approximately ½

mile).

4. Turn left at the traffic light onto Veterans Drive Southwest and proceed for approximately 1 mile. This will take you directly onto the American Lake Division campus.

From Lakewood

1. Take Gravelly Lake Drive and proceed South to the light at the intersection of Gravelly Lake Drive and Veterans Drive Southwest.

2. Turn right onto Veterans Drive Southwest and follow for approximately 1 mile.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Campus map