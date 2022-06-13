VA caregiver support program orientation group

The Caregiver Support Program is comprised of two programs which serve and support caregivers of eligible Veterans: The Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS) and The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). This onetime class provides an overview of VA Caregiver Support Program, including supportive resources and services, understanding eligibility and how to apply or enroll. Do join us!

When: Third Tuesday of every month, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT via WebEx

Contact: Caregiver Support Program 206-277-6696 or PUGCareGiverSupport@va.gov