Veterans cancer support group

This weekly support group is for all Veterans with a cancer diagnosis in the past or at the present. This group is currently on hiatus and will restart when face-to-face meetings are allowed. The day and time of the support group may change from the day and time listed. Interested veterans should contact the facilitators listed below for updated information.

When: Fridays, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT

Contact: Ana DeVage, LICSW, OSW-C 206-764-2624 or Melinda Walker, LICSW 206-277-6756