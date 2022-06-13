Managing stress and emotions

This 5-week class helps Veterans learn new ways of responding to uncomfortable emotions in order to improve their ability to cope with life’s difficulties. This class combines elements of mindfulness, cognitive therapy, and behavioral (exposure) therapy. Participants must join the class at session one and patients already enrolled in a mental health or addition treatment center are ineligible.

When: Fridays, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT

Contact: Grant Shulman, PhD 253-583-3174