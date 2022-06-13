Depression management

This 4-session class is intended for Veterans with mild-to-moderate symptoms of depression, as well as for Veterans experiencing difficulties after a recent life change (e.g., retirement, divorce, separation from the military, moving, death of a loved one). Information covered includes practical, evidence-based coping skills to help reduce symptoms of depression and increase life satisfaction.

When: Wednesdays, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT

Contact: Evelyn Larsen, LICSW 206-277-6579