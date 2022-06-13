Tai Chi inspired mindful movement

This is an adapted Tai Chi program based on traditional Yang style Tai Chi involving movements that are performed while standing. These basic moves are easy to learn and can be used in daily life. Tai Chi can build strength and balance, improve posture and your overall sense of well-being. There is an initial individual session prior to group enrollment to assess balance, strength and goal setting prior to group enrollment. You will need adequate space in your residence (at least 3 feet by 3 feet), wi-fi and technology (tablet or computer with camera) and a consult from your PCP to outpatient occupational therapy in order to participate.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT

Contact: Ruby Farinas, OTR/L 206-764-2202