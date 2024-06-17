VA Puget Sound Veteran Town Hall

An official website of the United States government
The .gov means it’s official.
Federal government websites often end in .gov or .mil. Before sharing sensitive information, make sure you're on a federal government site.
The site is secure.
The https:// ensures that you're connecting to the official website and that any information you provide is encrypted and sent securely.
Helping you stay informed about programs and services that matter! Learn more
When:
Fri. Jun 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT