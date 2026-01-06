Want to better understand VA programs and services? This one-session patient orientation group class will help you better understand your VA health benefits, set up your MyHealtheVet account, and get your questions answered. This class is ideal for patients new to VA Puget Sound as well as established patients wanting to learn more. Each Veteran may bring up to 2 guests.

Topics: VA overview, primary care, specialty care, mental health care, pharmacy and medication refills, emergency care, urgent care, community care options, copayments, social work programs, and so much more.