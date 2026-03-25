National Medal of Honor Day

March 25 - For nearly 35 years, 25 March has served as the official day to reflect upon the remarkable acts of courage and selflessness demonstrated by those who have been bestowed with the nation's highest military decoration - the Medal of Honor. Presented to members of the armed forces who have distinguished themselves by courageously and valiantly risking their lives - above and beyond the call of duty - while engaged in action against an enemy of the United States, the Medal of Honor is not just a symbol. It is a testament to the extraordinary valor and sacrifice exhibited by individuals in the face of grave danger. And it is an award of premier status within the U.S. military.