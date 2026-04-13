VA Health Care Orientation Class
Discover Your VA Health Benefits
When:
Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 101, 1st Floor Classroom
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA
Cost:
Free
Walk-ins welcome, ask to be scheduled into SEA PACT ORIENTATION or email PUGPatientEducation@va.gov to RSVP.
This one-session orientation class will help you better understand your VA health benefits, set up your My HealtheVet account, and get your questions answered. Guests welcome.
Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Wed. May 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Wed. Jun 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT