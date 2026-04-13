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VA Health Care Orientation Class

Discover Your VA Health Benefits

When:

Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Building 101, 1st Floor Classroom

1660 South Columbian Way

Seattle, WA

Cost:

Free

Walk-ins welcome, ask to be scheduled into SEA PACT ORIENTATION or email PUGPatientEducation@va.gov to RSVP.

This one-session orientation class will help you better understand your VA health benefits, set up your My HealtheVet account, and get your questions answered. Guests welcome.

Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Wed. May 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Wed. Jun 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Other VA events

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