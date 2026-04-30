2026 VA2K Walk & Roll – Seattle
VA2K Walk and Roll, Donation Wish List, support health and wellbeing
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 1, South Entrance
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA
Cost:
Free
Join staff, Veterans, and the community to support health and wellbeing.
Participants are welcome to donate items (from the VA2K Donation Wish List below) to support homeless Veterans. Donated items must be in new, unused condition.
VA2K Donation Wish List:
- Warm clothing and accessories like coats, gloves, and beanies
- Non-perishable, shelf-stable food like canned meats and bottled protein shakes
- Reading glasses, especially one with magnification strength at or above +2.5
- Sleeping gear and warm items like sleeping bags, blankets, and tents
- Underwear and socks for men and women
- Denture creams and adhesives
- Personal hygiene products
- Durable backpacks
- Cell phones