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2026 Women's Health Fair

Women Veteran Health Fair flyer with photos of smiling women and event details.

Women Veterans Health Fair

When:

Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Building 9

9600 Veterans Drive Southwest

Tacoma, WA

Cost:

Free

VA Puget Sound’s Women Veteran’s Health Care program will host two Women Veterans Health Fairs:

  • June 12 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.): American Lake VA Medical Center, Building 9
  • July 23 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.): Seattle VA Medical Center, Building 101

Women Veterans will be able to connect with health and wellness resources, participate in Whole Health workshops, sign up for a raffle, and enjoy free lunch. There will also be a Mobile Mammography Van and Pap Clinic (By appointments available only). Medical Media will provide photography support, and Public Affairs will develop and schedule the communications.

Other VA events

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