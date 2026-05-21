2026 Women Veterans Health Fair

VA Puget Sound’s Women Veteran’s Health Care program will host two Women Veterans Health Fairs:

June 12 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.): American Lake VA Medical Center, Building 9

American Lake VA Medical Center, Building 9 July 23 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.): Seattle VA Medical Center, Building 101

Women Veterans will be able to connect with health and wellness resources, participate in Whole Health workshops, sign up for a raffle, and enjoy free lunch. There will also be a Mobile Mammography Van and Pap Clinic (By appointments available only). Medical Media will provide photography support, and Public Affairs will develop and schedule the communications.