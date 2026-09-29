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Fall flu blitz 2026 - Seattle

Flu, influenza, flu shot, flu vaccine, flu season

When:

Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Building 101, Room E190

1660 South Columbian Way

Seattle, WA

Cost:

Free

September 28 – October 24 (Monday – Saturday, excluding the holiday Oct 12)

Flu Vaccinations (COVID-19 pending approval and release)         

Seattle Walk-in 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Building 101, Room 1E90)

All enrolled Veterans and Employees

Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Other VA events

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