Fall flu blitz 2026 - Seattle
Flu, influenza, flu shot, flu vaccine, flu season
When:
Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 101, Room E190
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA
Cost:
Free
September 28 – October 24 (Monday – Saturday, excluding the holiday Oct 12)
Flu Vaccinations (COVID-19 pending approval and release)
Seattle Walk-in 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Building 101, Room 1E90)
All enrolled Veterans and Employees
Mon. Sep 28, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT