Fall flu blitz 2026 - American Lake
Flu, Flu season, Flu shot, flu vaccine, influenza
When:
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT
Where:
Drive thru
9600 Veterans Drive Southwest
Tacoma, WA
Cost:
Free
September 28 – October 24 (Monday – Saturday, excluding the holiday Oct 12)
Flu Vaccinations (COVID-19 pending approval and release)
American Lake Drive Thru 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
All enrolled Veterans and Employees
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT
Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT
Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT
Sat. Oct 3, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT
Sun. Oct 4, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT