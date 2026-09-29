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Fall flu blitz 2026 - American Lake

Flu, Flu season, Flu shot, flu vaccine, influenza

When:

Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Drive thru

9600 Veterans Drive Southwest

Tacoma, WA

Cost:

Free

September 28 – October 24 (Monday – Saturday, excluding the holiday Oct 12)

Flu Vaccinations (COVID-19 pending approval and release)         

American Lake Drive Thru 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
 

All enrolled Veterans and Employees

Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT

Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT

Sat. Oct 3, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT

Sun. Oct 4, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT

Other VA events

Last updated: 