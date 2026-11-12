Great American Smokeout - Seattle
Great American Smokeout, quit smoking, check screening eligibility
When:
Mon. Nov 16, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT
Where:
Building 100, 1st floor, Veterans Lobby
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA
Cost:
Free
Veterans, family members, and staff. FREE GIFTS
Drop in anytime. No sign-up needed.
Lung cancer screening - find out if you are eligible for annual screening - and how it saves lives.
Quit resources - cessation resources
Take a breath. Take a step. Take your health back.
Mon. Nov 16, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT