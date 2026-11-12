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Great American Smokeout - Seattle

Great American Smokeout, quit smoking, check screening eligibility

When:

Mon. Nov 16, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Building 100, 1st floor, Veterans Lobby

1660 South Columbian Way

Seattle, WA

Cost:

Free

Veterans, family members, and staff.  FREE GIFTS

Drop in anytime.  No sign-up needed.

Lung cancer screening - find out if you are eligible for annual screening - and how it saves lives.

Quit resources - cessation resources

Take a breath.  Take a step.  Take your health back.

Mon. Nov 16, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT

Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PT

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