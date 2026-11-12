Great American Smokeout - American Lake
Great American Smokeout, smoking cessation, quit smoking, lung cancer screening
When:
Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 81, 1st Floor, Lobby
9600 Veterans Drive Southwest
Tacoma, WA
Cost:
Free
Veterans, family members, and staff. FREE GIFTS
Drop in anytime. No sign-up needed.
Lung cancer screening - find out if you are eligible for annual screening - and how it saves lives.
Quit resources - cessation resources
Take a breath. Take a step. Take your health back.