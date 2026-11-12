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Great American Smokeout - American Lake

Great American Smokeout, smoking cessation, quit smoking, lung cancer screening

When:

Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Building 81, 1st Floor, Lobby

9600 Veterans Drive Southwest

Tacoma, WA

Cost:

Free

Veterans, family members, and staff.  FREE GIFTS

Drop in anytime.  No sign-up needed.

Lung cancer screening - find out if you are eligible for annual screening - and how it saves lives.

Quit resources - cessation resources

Take a breath.  Take a step.  Take your health back.

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