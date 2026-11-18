Menopause 101
Menopause - promoting physical and mental health for women Veterans
When:
Thu. Feb 11, 2027, 9:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. PT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
This virtual group workshop is aimed at promoting physical and mental health for women Veterans who want to learn about and share experiences during the menopausal transition. This workshop is led by health psychologists with participation by a VA gynecologist certified in menopause care. We will come together to discuss:
- What is happening during the menopausal transition
- Role transitions at mid-life
- Hot flashes and night sweats
- Mood and emotions
- Sleep
- Memory and thinking
- Sexual health
- Body weight and shape
…And Much More!
This group is offered via telehealth and participants will be joining via clinical video telehealth, a secure connection from their home or other private space. To register, please ask your Primary Care Provider refer you or contact MJ Mariano, Ph.D. at