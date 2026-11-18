This virtual group workshop is aimed at promoting physical and mental health for women Veterans who want to learn about and share experiences during the menopausal transition. This workshop is led by health psychologists with participation by a VA gynecologist certified in menopause care. We will come together to discuss:

What is happening during the menopausal transition

Role transitions at mid-life

Hot flashes and night sweats

Mood and emotions

Sleep

Memory and thinking

Sexual health

Body weight and shape

…And Much More!

This group is offered via telehealth and participants will be joining via clinical video telehealth, a secure connection from their home or other private space. To register, please ask your Primary Care Provider refer you or contact MJ Mariano, Ph.D. at Desta Gebregiorgis, Ph.D. at