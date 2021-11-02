Caregiver virtual event and resource fair

November is national family caregiver month. Join us for this virtual educational event for caregivers featuring speakers from Veterans Affairs, University of Washington, Social Security, and more!

This event will have two sessions. You are welcome to join either session:

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT for the education event, and

12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT for the resource fair

You can connect to this event via:

Microsoft Teams, by clicking here to join the meeting, or

Phone at 872-701-0185 and conference ID: 341 017 194#

This year’s theme is #CaregiverAnd

For more information contact: PUGCSPAnnouncements@va.gov