 Skip to Content

Caregiver virtual event and resource fair

National family caregivers month - celebrating all of who you are

2021 national family caregiver month virtual event and resource fair

When
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST

November is national family caregiver month.  Join us for this virtual educational event for caregivers featuring speakers from Veterans Affairs, University of  Washington, Social Security, and more!

This event will have two sessions.  You are welcome to join either session:

  • 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT for the education event, and
  • 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT for the resource fair

You can connect to this event via:

This year’s theme is #CaregiverAnd

For more information contact: PUGCSPAnnouncements@va.gov

See all events
Last updated: