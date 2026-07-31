Veteran Care Coordinators

Care we provide at VA Puget Sound Health Care System

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

Veterans who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria, shall receive hormone replacement therapy (HRT) only if:

a. Such Veterans are already receiving such care by VA as of March 17th, 2025; or

Such Veterans are already receiving such care by VA as of March 17th, 2025; or b. If otherwise qualified for VA Health Care, such care was provided as part of and upon separation from military service.

If otherwise qualified for VA Health Care, such care was provided as part of and upon separation from military service. Comprehensive health care, which includes preventive and mental health care.

Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV.

Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP).

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) screening and treatment.

Whole Health.

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP).

Fertility and Family-Building Services

Cancer Screening.

Focused support groups Connect with a Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC)

Heather Gauthier-Bell, LICSW

Interim Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC)

VA Puget Sound health care system

Phone:

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: VA Puget Sound Health Care System maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender identity, just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. You can have both your birth sex and your self-identified gender in your medical record. Find more information on these medical record fields and related questions about your birth sex and self-identified gender A VA Privacy Officer can assist you in following established procedures for changing your name and sex.