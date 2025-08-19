Oak Harbor VA Clinic

Need help getting to and from your VA? We can help. VA offers Veterans many travel solutions to and from their VA health care facilities.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

If you're traveling for VA-approved care and you're eligible, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).

Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)

Mileage reimbursement debit cards Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement Beneficiary travel services: 206-764-2120

Special Mode Transport

For Veterans needing special transport to appointment call the Beneficiary Travel Dispatcher at 206-764-2120 (press option #2).

Lodging program related van service

For patients and caregivers in fully furnished lodging, the lodging program will provide either a shuttle to and from the medical center or taxi service to and from medical appointments.

DAV Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)

DAV vans

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Service areas include:

Aberdeen

Bellingham

Bremerton

Grays Harbor

Oak Harbor

Port Angeles

Seattle

Tacoma

**Trips must be scheduled at least TWO WEEKS in advance and depend on driver availability.

Riders must be able to walk (walkers allowed), need minimal assistance, and be mentally alert if traveling alone.

Learn more about DAV and the other van serves available in your county

Veterans who are Medicaid recipients, please have case managers or clients call Paratransit:

Kitsap County: or

or All Counties - Hearing Impaired: TTY

Web page is Transportation — Paratransit Services

Requests for service must be submitted at least two (2) business days in advance.

There are two types of Medicaid. If the Veteran or case manager is unsure of what they have, please use the numbers above. Paratransit will be able to check in their system.

Hopelink Transportation Services.

Hopelink provides support services to low-income people, immigrants, refugees, and people with disabilities in north and east King county for medical appointments, daily needs, and community involvement. Hopelink Transportation covers all of King County and extends into Snohomish County. Programs include DART Transit, Medicaid Transportation, Mobility Management, which offers services such as Community to and from the medical center or taxi service to and from medical Van and Find a Ride. For more information www.hopelink.org/programs/transportation/

National Veterans Transportation Program(NVTP)

Rides are first-come, first-served and typically fill up three weeks in advance. Request a ride through your VA care provider or call the Travel Office Call Center at 206-764-2120 (option #4), schedule online at www.vetride.va.gov or contact PUGHASTRAVELSUPERVISORS@va.gov

Additional transportation resource links:

https://www.findaride.org/tripplanner for King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.

https://www.ccam-tac.org/community-transportation-database/

https://ridesinsight.org/



