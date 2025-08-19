Oak Harbor VA Clinic
Our VA community clinic at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, inside the Naval Health Clinic is a first-of-its-kind partnership for the VA and DoD in Washington State. It marks a significant milestone in enhancing health care access for Veterans in one of western Washington’s most geographically challenging island communities. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Oak Harbor VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Need help getting to and from your VA? We can help. VA offers Veterans many travel solutions to and from their VA health care facilities.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
If you're traveling for VA-approved care and you're eligible, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement
Beneficiary travel services: 206-764-2120
Special Mode Transport
For Veterans needing special transport to appointment call the Beneficiary Travel Dispatcher at 206-764-2120 (press option #2).
Lodging program related van service
For patients and caregivers in fully furnished lodging, the lodging program will provide either a shuttle to and from the medical center or taxi service to and from medical appointments.
DAV Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)
DAV vans
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Service areas include:
- Aberdeen
- Bellingham
- Bremerton
- Grays Harbor
- Oak Harbor
- Port Angeles
- Seattle
- Tacoma
**Trips must be scheduled at least TWO WEEKS in advance and depend on driver availability.
Riders must be able to walk (walkers allowed), need minimal assistance, and be mentally alert if traveling alone.
Learn more about DAV and the other van serves available in your county
Veterans who are Medicaid recipients, please have case managers or clients call Paratransit:
- Kitsap County:
or
- All Counties - Hearing Impaired: TTY
- Web page is Transportation — Paratransit Services
- Requests for service must be submitted at least two (2) business days in advance.
- There are two types of Medicaid. If the Veteran or case manager is unsure of what they have, please use the numbers above. Paratransit will be able to check in their system.
Hopelink Transportation Services.
Hopelink provides support services to low-income people, immigrants, refugees, and people with disabilities in north and east King county for medical appointments, daily needs, and community involvement. Hopelink Transportation covers all of King County and extends into Snohomish County. Programs include DART Transit, Medicaid Transportation, Mobility Management, which offers services such as Community to and from the medical center or taxi service to and from medical Van and Find a Ride. For more information www.hopelink.org/programs/transportation/
National Veterans Transportation Program(NVTP)
Rides are first-come, first-served and typically fill up three weeks in advance. Request a ride through your VA care provider or call the Travel Office Call Center at 206-764-2120 (option #4), schedule online at www.vetride.va.gov or contact PUGHASTRAVELSUPERVISORS@va.gov
Additional transportation resource links:
https://www.findaride.org/tripplanner for King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.
https://www.ccam-tac.org/community-transportation-database/
Veterans are encouraged to visit the NAS Whidbey Island Pass and ID Office 7-10 days before their first appointment to ensure time for the background check.
VETERANS WITH A Veteran Health Identification Card:
A Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) will support the base access requirements for Veterans receiving care at the VA Oak Harbor Clinic. Veterans with VHIC will stop by the NAS Whidbey Island Pass and ID Office and fill out the SECNAV 5512/1 base access form (the base access form) and pass a background check before being granted access to base. The permission/access is good for one year, with annual Pass and ID background check required.
VETERANS WITHOUT A Veteran Health Identification Card:
Veterans without a VHIC first need to apply for VA health care in person at their nearest VA medical center or visit www.va.gov/health-care/get-health-id-card/ for more information. Veterans can also sign in to AccessVA to request a VHIC using Login.gov, ID.me, DS Logon, or Department of Defense Common Access Card (CAC) or VA Personal Identity Verification Care (PIV) accounts to request a VHIC. Once the new VHIC is in hand, follow the Pass and ID office requirements above.
Veterans without a valid VHIC, DoD or REAL ID will not be allowed on base.
VISITORS:
All new visitors to the base must have the REAL ID, need to fill out the SECNAV 5512/1 base access form available at Pass and ID, and pass a background check before being granted access to base.
For more information: https://cnrnw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Whidbey-Island/Real-ID-Act-Base-Installation/
Parking: Limited onsite ADA parking.
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Other services at VA Puget Sound health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.