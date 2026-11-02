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Puget Sound VA Mobile Medical Unit

Our mobile medical unit is an extension of outstanding care we provide. Currently a Patient Aligned Care Team anchored at its Olympia Clinic will support approximately 300 enrolled Veterans, with eight appointments each Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chehalis Veterans Memorial Museum.

Location and contact information

Address

9600 Veterans Drive Southwest
Tacoma, WA 98493-0003

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Puget Sound VA Mobile Clinic

Other services at VA Puget Sound health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Chehalis Veterans Memorial Museum

100 SW Veterans Way
Chehalis, WA 98532

Olympia VA Clinic

Service Hours

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Appointments are limited to Veterans enrolled at the Olympia VA Clinic.

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Chehalis Veterans Memorial Museum

100 SW Veterans Way
Chehalis, WA 98532

Olympia VA Clinic

Service Hours

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Appointments are limited to Veterans enrolled at the Olympia VA Clinic.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

For urgent care weekdays, weekends, evenings, and holidays use our detailed step-by-step guide

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