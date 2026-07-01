News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Puget Sound-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Puget Sound health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at (206) 277-1711 or email Public Affairs Office at publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov
April 1, 2021
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM)
March 11, 2021
VA Puget Sound Health Care System will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Janssen vaccine today following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.
March 3, 2021
VA Puget Sound Health Care System is going on the road with drive-through COVID-19 vaccines as part of its Rural Health Initiative.
February 18, 2021
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Veterans Health Administration announced Feb. 17, 2021 that it vaccinated its 1 millionth Veteran with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
January 29, 2021
VA Puget Sound celebrates 75 years of academic partnerships to improve the health of Veterans and the nation
December 15, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced publication of its dynamic VA Vaccination Distribution Plan, and the VA Puget Sound Health Care System will begin vaccinating Veterans and frontline health care employees tomorrow.
December 12, 2020
This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs commemorates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration.
December 10, 2020
VA Puget Sound Health Care System today announced that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
December 4, 2020
VA Puget Sound Health Care System announced today the groundbreaking of its new $10 million, 26,000 sq. ft. Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Everett which is expected to open its doors to Veterans in late 2021 and its plans to open three micro-clinics (Edmonds, Olympia and Puyallup).
September 11, 2020
Dr. Stephen Plymate, an endocrinologist at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System and associate director of the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center, has received the 2020 William S. Middleton Award.