News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Puget Sound-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Puget Sound health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at (206) 277-1711 or email Public Affairs Office at publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov
August 25, 2020
VA Puget Sound Health Care System earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® Target: Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll quality achievement awards.
February 7, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will honor hospitalized Veterans at VA medical centers, clinics and facilities nationwide from February 9-15 during National Salute to Veteran Patients.
November 25, 2019
VA Puget Sound Health Care System will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new Silverdale Community Based Outpatient Clinic Nov. 26, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m.
November 8, 2019
Coast Guard Signalman 1st Class Douglas A. Munro of Cle Elum, Wash., will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes Nov. 12, 2019 at the Seattle campus of VA Puget Sound as part of its annual Veterans Day celebration.
October 24, 2019
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs and VA Puget Sound Health Care System today announced its collaborative pilot program, called Veterans in Agriculture.
September 17, 2019
During its 55th Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain today, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) awarded VA Puget Sound Health Care System Endocrinologist Steven Kahn with its highest honor in diabetes research, the Claude Bernard Medal.
September 17, 2019
During its 55th Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain today, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) awarded VA Puget Sound Health Care System Endocrinologist Steven Kahn with its highest honor in diabetes research, the Claude Bernard Medal.
August 22, 2019
VA Puget Sound Health Care System earned American Heart Association and American Stroke Association 2019 Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.
January 25, 2019
The annual VA Puget Sound Health Care System Veterans Creative Arts Competition is almost here!