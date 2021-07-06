Rep. Kim Schrier to kick-off VA Puget Sound’s Puyallup Clinic grand opening July 9

PRESS RELEASE

July 6, 2021

Seattle , WA — VA Puget Sound Health Care System will hold a grand opening ceremony (includes tours) for its new Puyallup Community Based Outpatient Clinic on July 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome to join.

The celebration of its Puyallup outpatient clinic is further proof of VA Puget Sound’s commitment to expanding primary care locations to make getting care easier for VA Puget Sound’s 110,000 enrolled Veterans across Western Washington. The Puyallup clinic team will care for almost 3,100 enrolled Veterans and is the second of three new outpatient clinics to open before the end of August (Edmonds opened June 14, and Olympia will open before the end of August 2021).

What: Grand opening of VA Puget Sound’s Puyallup outpatient clinic

Who: Congresswoman Kim Schrier (8th District, Washington State) is the guest speaker

When: July 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunrise Medical Campus, 11216 Sunrise Blvd. East, Bldg. 3, Puyallup, WA 98374 (event will be held outside, on the patio at the back entrance of the medical complex)

When doors open to patients July 15, 2021, services at the new 5,272 sq. ft. Puyallup clinic will include primary care (in-clinic and home-based), laboratory services, behavioral health, social work, prosthetics/orthotics, clinical pharmacy specialists, telemedicine and nutrition.

The new outpatient clinics (Puyallup, Olympia and Edmonds) are part of a larger system redesign to better serve Western Washington over the next four years. In addition to its three new clinics, VA Puget Sound will open a new $4.6 million, 26,000 sq. ft. CBOC in Everett mid-2022. It is also exploring new clinics in the Auburn/Kent and North King County areas. Together, the new clinical footprint will allow VA Puget Sound to directly serve Everett and Olympia, two major metropolitan areas in Western Washington with no VA facilities currently. Additionally, it will create new capacity for its areas of highest growth in South King and Pierce counties as well as provide better outreach to rural Veterans in North King County. While its Bellevue location is currently being served by VA Puget Sound’s Seattle Campus, it is actively planning for future clinics in Auburn and Woodinville.

Media interested in covering the event should contact Tami Begasse at 425.417.6929 or publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov.