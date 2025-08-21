Seattle VA Medical Center to receive infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

August 21, 2025

Seattle, WA - SEATTLE – The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.

SEATTLE – The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.

The extra funding means more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology.

The extra money will be spent on a variety of improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation, including VA Puget Sound Health Care System, where the following improvements are occurring:

Refurbish Building 100 elevators (S5-S8), Seattle Campus

Study for HVAC improvement, Seattle Campus

B1 hood control system, Seattle Campus

Replace Reverse Osmosis Unit for renal dialysis (5 West), Seattle Campus

Upgrade fire alarm system, Seattle

Renovate Building 100, 2nd floor for Interventional Radiology Laboratory replacement, Seattle Campus

Electronic Health Record Modernization Infrastructure upgrades, Seattle (fiber backbone) and American Lake (phase 2) campuses

Replace roof, Building 1, Seattle Campus

Replace nurse call system, Seattle Campus

Replace fire suppression systems at Building 61, American Lake Campus

Turnkey equipment replacement for X-ray room with minor renovation, Building 81 (rooms 219 A & B), American Lake Campus

Install sprinkler and water main connection to Building 16, American Lake Campus

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

The additional funds will come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total NRM program spending for fiscal year 2025 to $2.8 billion — a nearly $500 million increase from fiscal year 2024.

The improvements announced today are the latest in a growing list of VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration, including:

The backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits is down more than 37% since Jan. 20, 2025.

Since Jan. 20, VA has offered Veterans nearly 1 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

VA has opened 16 new health care clinics across the nation since Jan. 20, 2025.

The President’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget request would add billions to VA’s budget.

VA has made it easier and faster for VA-enrolled Veterans to access care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.

VA has implemented major reforms to make it easier for survivors to get benefits.

VA is processing record numbers of disability claims, reaching 1 million claims processed for FY25 on Feb. 20 and reaching 2 million claims by June — both achievements were done in record time.

VA Puget Sound provides comprehensive care to approximately 160,000 Veterans across the Pacific Northwest enrolled with a primary care team at one of its care sites: two main campuses (American Lake and Seattle), seven outpatient clinics (Everett, Mount Vernon, Oak Harbor, Olympia, Port Angeles, Puyallup and Silverdale) and two Community Resource & Referral Centers (Georgetown in Seattle and Renton). For more information visit www.va.gov/puget-sound-health-care or call 800-329-8387. For Veterans in Crisis, please use the Veterans Crisis line at 988 (press 1).