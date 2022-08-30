Senator Murray helps VA Puget Sound kick-off its first-ever outpatient clinic in Everett

PRESS RELEASE

August 30, 2022

Seattle , WA — VA Puget Sound Health Care System announced today the opening of its new Outpatient Clinic in Everett, Washington as part of its ongoing primary care expansion plans to better serve Veterans.

Senator Patty Murray helped kick-off the celebration. Doors will open to in-person care October 3, 2022 (virtual care has been in place since November 1, 2021).

“As the daughter of a WWII veteran, I am deeply committed to being a voice for veterans across Washington state and ensuring our nation lives up to its obligations to those who served our country. No one should have to jump through hoops or drive hours out of their way to get the health care they need—but especially not veterans seeking the benefits they earned,” said Senator Patty Murray. “That’s why I’m so thrilled to join the community in celebrating the opening of this new clinic. This isn’t just a big deal for our vets in Snohomish County, but great news for those in the surrounding region who will no longer have to take a ferry or drive too far from home just to get the essential health services they need.”

The new $10 million, 28,000 sq. ft. clinic was designed with its Patient Aligned Care Teams at the heart of facility. It has 32 exam rooms. Of those, two are dedicated for women’s health one is a bariatric procedure room.

“VA’s commitment to bring quality care closer to where our Veterans live, has become a reality for the thousands of Veterans who live in this super clinic’s service areas,” said Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs Director Lourdes E. 'Alfie' Alvarado-Ramos. “We celebrate this important milestone and look forward to the continuing expansion of physical and mental health care services in Washington State.”

Initially, three Patient Aligned Care Teams will support nearly 3,000 enrolled patients, and that is expected to double by early 2023, with the capacity to grow. Services at the Everett Clinic include primary care (in-clinic, home-based and homeless), laboratory services, behavioral health, social work, clinical pharmacy specialists, radiology (CT, echocardiogram, MRI and ultrasound) telemedicine and nutrition. Future specialty care is expected to include cardiology, podiatry, musculoskeletal, urology, gynecology, wound/ostomy care, dermatology, vascular surgery, lung cancer screening, hand, rehabilitation services (physical and occupational therapy, audiology, speech, chiropractic, blind rehabilitation, physical medicine and rehabilitation) and prosthetics and orthotics. Additionally, it expects to offer the Prevention of Amputation in Veterans Everywhere (PAVE) Program—a podiatry specialty clinic aimed at preventing or delaying limb loss as well as caring for Veterans who have had amputations.

“We are delighted to open VA Puget Sound’s first-ever outpatient clinic in Everett—the fourth outpatient clinic we’ve opened in just over a year,” said VA Puget Sound Executive Director Dr. Thomas Bundt. “This is further proof of our commitment to increase access for Veterans across Western Washington.”

The new Everett clinic, located at 220 Olympic Boulevard, Everett, WA 98203, is part of a larger system redesign (announced December 4, 2020) to better serve Veterans across Western Washington.

In addition to its new Everett clinic, VA Puget Sound opened clinics in Edmonds (June 14), Puyallup (July 15) and Olympia (August 16) in 2021. Additionally, VA Puget Sound is relocating its Mount Vernon to support newer, state-of-the art clinic, and will be replacing its existing clinic in Olympia with a larger, more centralized multi-specialty clinic in 2026. We are also expected to open our new American Lake Specialty Care Building in 2028, creating more capacity to support expanded primary care, while optimizing its specialty care programs and services. Together, the new clinical footprint allows VA Puget Sound to directly serve Everett and Olympia, two major metropolitan areas in Western Washington with that did not previously have VA facilities. These efforts also create new capacity for our areas of highest growth in South King and Pierce counties as well as provide better outreach to rural Veterans in North King County with clinics planned in Auburn and the Northeast King County areas.

The expanded primary care services are designed to complement the community care options available to Veterans under the MISSION Act.

Patients interested in seeking care at the Everett Clinic should call 800-329-8387 or 253-583-2621.

VA Puget Sound provides comprehensive care to approximately 156,000 Veterans across the Pacific Northwest—approximately 120,000 are enrolled with a primary care team at one of its 10 care sites: two main campuses (American Lake and Seattle), six outpatient clinics (Edmonds, Mount Vernon, Olympia, Port Angeles, Puyallup and Silverdale) and two Community Resource & Referral Centers (Georgetown in Seattle and Renton). As the VA’s 4th largest research program, VA Puget Sound has research in virtually every major clinical department, including: TBI and multiple blast exposures; memory improvement and Alzheimer's Disease; PTSD and deployment health; Parkinson’s Disease; diabetes; cancer; substance abuse; lower limb prosthetics; genomics; and Health Services. Additionally, it has seven nationally recognized Centers of Excellence (in areas from limb-loss prevention and prosthetic engineering to primary care education and substance abuse treatment). For more information visit www.va.gov/puget-sound-health-care or call 800-329-8387. For Veterans in Crisis, please use the Veterans Crisis line at 988 (press 1).

Veterans who have not explored health care eligibility are encouraged to find out by visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/ or by calling 877-222-8387 to learn more.