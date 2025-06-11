VA one step closer to BioBone, 3D patient-derived bone grafts

PRESS RELEASE

June 11, 2025

Seattle , WA — VA Puget Sound Health Care System X_Labs unveiling state-of-the-art 3D bioprinting facility, supporting the development of BioBone, a 3D patient-derived bone graft for Veterans undergoing reconstructive surgeries.

WHO: Public invited to the event (30 minutes), followed by tours of the 3D printing facility where VA is providing personalized dental products, cancer treatment devices, prosthetic limbs and more. Speakers include VHA 3D printing and innovation pioneers, VHA Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning Director Dr. Mark Zhang and Deputy Director Dr. Beth Ripley.

WHEN: June 20 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. unveiling event, and 10:30 to 11:30 tours (3D printing showcase).

WHERE: VA Puget Sound Seattle Campus, 1660 S. Columbian Way, Building 1 (South entrance) basement. Reserved event parking available to help ensure patient parking is not disrupted.

WHY: In 2022, VA Puget Sound announced partnership with Advanced Solutions Life Science to bring 3D printed living bone to point of care. The completion of its new sterile bioprinting capabilities means it’s one step closer to 3D printed grafts at the point of care in every hospital, removing challenges of shipping and transport, and maximizing the ability to incorporate autologous cells (collected from the patient’s blood) into the graft.



Media interested in attending the event should contact Public Affairs at publicaffairspugetsound@va.gov or (425) 417-6929.

About VA Puget Sound Health Care System:

VA Puget Sound provides comprehensive care to approximately 160,000 Veterans across the Pacific Northwest enrolled with a primary care team at one main campuses (American Lake and Seattle), outpatient clinics (Everett, Mount Vernon, Olympia, Port Angeles, Puyallup and Silverdale) and Community Resource & Referral Centers (Georgetown in Seattle and Renton). For more information visit www.va.gov/puget-sound-health-care or call 800-329-8387. For Veterans in Crisis, please use the Veterans Crisis line at 988 (press 1).

VA Puget Sound X_Labs (originally called VA Ventures) was established June 15, 2020, in partnership with the Veterans Health Administration Office of HealthCare Innovation and Learning, as an innovation incubator designed to promote early collaboration between VA, academia, start-ups and industry. Today, X_Labs is leading the way in integrating advanced manufacturing into everyday clinical operations.