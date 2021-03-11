VA Puget Sound Health Care System begins Janssen COVID-19 Vaccinations

PRESS RELEASE

March 11, 2021

Print

Seattle , WA — VA Puget Sound Health Care System will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Janssen vaccine today following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

“Getting a COVID-19 vaccine adds a critical layer of protection against infection for you, your families and friends, and our staff who care for you,” said VA Puget Sound Director Michael Tadych. “While we are not able to give vaccines based on individual preference at this time, we are confident that all vaccines are highly effective at keeping people out of hospitals and dying due to COVID-19. The best vaccine is the one our Veterans can get.”

In clinical trials, the Janssen vaccine demonstrated greater than 85 percent efficacy in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination. It showed an efficacy of 66 percent against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.

VA Puget Sound continues to proactively contact health care eligible Veterans. Those interested in scheduling their vaccines can also call (206) 716-5716. No walk-in vaccines, by appointment only.

As of this morning, VA Puget Sound has provided Veterans a total of 30,317 Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Of that total, 22,140 are first doses and 8,177 Veterans have received both doses. This is in addition to administering vaccines to employees and federal partners. Vaccines vary depending on the site, which include Seattle, American Lake, Silverdale and Mount Vernon. It also has a Mobile Medical Unit that serves its rural communities.

Veterans who are enrolled and receiving health care in VA are eligible to get the vaccine when their facility has vaccine supply. Veterans are required to enroll with VA in order to receive health care. Per national VA regulations, enrollees must meet certain eligibility requirements under current law, which may include income limits.

Veterans can get the latest national information and sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage. For local information about the pandemic response and vaccines visit VA Puget Sound’s website.