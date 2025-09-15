VA Puget Sound Health Care System receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2025

Seattle, WA - SEATTLE - VA Puget Sound Health Care System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, VA Puget Sound Health Care System has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans—from offering Tele Emergency Care to Veterans unsure if they need urgent or emergency care and the opening of its new Oak Harbor Clinic at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island to treating 8,000 more Veterans thanks to expanded services under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care VA Puget Sound Health Care System provides,” said VA Puget Sound Health Care System Executive Director Dr. Thomas Bundt. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so that VA Puget Sound Health Care System remains the best choice for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are honored to serve.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

