VA Puget Sound Health Care System Seeks Caregivers Across Western Washington for Medical Foster Home Program

January 16, 2026

Seattle, WA - VA Puget Sound Health Care System is inviting residents across Western Washington to learn about becoming caregivers in its Medical Foster Home program, a long-term care option that allows Veterans to receive personalized, around-the-clock care in a private home setting.

Medical Foster Homes are privately owned residences where trained caregivers provide daily support and around-the-clock supervision for Veterans who can no longer live independently but prefer an alternative setting to nursing homes. Caregivers receive education, oversight, and professional support from VA Puget Sound.

“Medical Foster Homes provide a meaningful opportunity for caregivers to support Veterans in a safe, home-like environment,” said Kari-Mae Miles, VA Puget Sound’s Medical Foster Home Coordinator. “Caregivers play a vital role in helping Veterans maintain dignity, stability, and quality of life.”

Caregivers welcome Veterans to their home and provide a room, individualized care, including help with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, and meals. VA provides medical oversight, caregiver training, and program support. Caregivers receive payment directly from the Veterans or their families, with rates negotiated between parties. VA does not pay caregivers directly.

Caregivers may care for up to three Veterans in their home. To be eligible, caregivers must:

Own and live in the home where Veterans will reside.

Provide personal care and supervision as their primary residence.

Be at least 18 years old with caregiving experience.

Demonstrate financial stability.

Identify at least one relief caregiver for backup.

Willingness to provide hands-on care to Veterans.

Meet Washington state and local licensing requirements.

Willingness to receive VA education and professional care support.

Medical Foster Homes must also meet the following criteria:

Pass inspection by a VA multidisciplinary team.

Be located within VA Puget Sound’s service area.

Be owned by the caregiver and serve as their primary residence.

Have sufficient space to care for Veterans — with separate bedrooms for each.

Comply with all Washington state and local licensure requirements and regulations, including construction, fire, maintenance, and sanitation.

Designed, equipped, and maintained to ensure a home-like environment and provide safe care and supervision for all residents.

All applicants must participate in an interview with VA Puget Sound’s Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator. To apply, contact the program coordinator at or kari-mae.miles@va.gov.

For more information, visit VA Puget Sound’s Medical Foster Home program webpage.

