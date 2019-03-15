VA Puget Sound to open $9.7 million Silverdale Community Based Outpatient Clinic
November 25, 2019
Seattle , WA — VA Puget Sound Health Care System will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new Silverdale Community Based Outpatient Clinic Nov. 26, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m.
The new $9.7 million, 15,000-square-foot Silverdale clinic replaces the existing one located in Bremerton. The team of approximately 50 providers and support staff are expected to care for approximately 6,000 enrolled Veterans (4,400 in Bremerton) at the new, larger clinic. When doors open to patients Dec. 2, 2019, services will include primary care (in clinic and home-based), mental health, laboratory services, physical therapy (new to Silverdale), telehealth and social services. The central location in Silverdale makes it close to public transportation, making it convenient and accessible to eligible Veterans.
Who: Congressman Derek Kilmer (6th District, Washington State) and Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Assistant Director Mary Forbes are among the speakers.
Where: 9177 Ridgetop Boulevard NW, Silverdale, WA 98383
When: 10 a.m. March 15, 2019
VA Puget Sound provides comprehensive care to more than 115,000 Veterans enrolled at one of its nine facilities in the Pacific Northwest (two divisions in Seattle and Tacoma; seven Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Bellevue, Chehalis, Federal Way, Mount Vernon, Port Angeles, North Seattle, Silverdale and South Sound). As the VA’s 5th largest research program, VA Puget Sound has research in virtually every major clinical department, including: TBI & multiple blast exposures; memory improvement and Alzheimer's Disease; PTSD and deployment health; Parkinson’s Disease, diabetes; cancer; substance abuse; lower limb prosthetics; genomics; and Health Services. Additionally, it has seven nationally recognized Centers of Excellence (in areas from limb-loss prevention and prosthetic engineering to primary care education and substance abuse treatment). For more information visit www.pugetsound.va.gov.
Tami Begasse, Public Affairs Officer
206-277-1711