VA Puget Sound to participate in NineLineVeterans Resource Fair at Tacoma Dome

PRESS RELEASE

May 22, 2026

Tacoma, WA - VA Puget Sound Health Care System’s Community Housing and Outreach Services will participate in the annual NineLine Veterans Resource Fair on May 30 at the Tacoma Dome.

“Events like the Veterans Resource Fair help connect Veterans and their families with critical services, benefits,and community support," said VA Puget Sound’s Directorof Community Housing and Outreach Services Cara Franke. “We’re proud to partner with organizations across the region to ensure Veterans know where to turn for care and assistance.”

This fair brings together community organizations, service providers, and government agencies to connect Veterans and their families with local and federal programs and resources.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 9a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Tacoma Dome (2727 E D St, Tacoma, WA 98421), and will feature:

• VA Puget Sound social work and housing programs

• VA benefits information

• Community reintegration services

• Education and financial assistance resources

• Disability claims support

• Medical screenings and dental resources

• Employment and vocational services

• Housing and homeownership resources

• Legal services

This is a free event for all Veterans, their families, and caregivers. For parking and rideshare information, please visit Tacoma Dome parking and information.

Media inquiries: PublicAffairsPugetSound@va.gov