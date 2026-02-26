VA Puget Sound upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2026

Seattle, WA - VA Puget Sound Health Care System today announced it will begin infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VA Puget Sound improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Phase 2 of VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization across VA Puget Sound, including improvements to IT infrastructure.

Installation of three new outdoor condenser units at the American Lake VA Medical Center.

Installation of new roofing across the Seattle VA Medical Center.

Renovations at the Seattle VA Medical Center to install new Urology Fluoroscopy equipment.

Renovations at the warehouse in Fort Lawton to convert space into an Education Training Simulation Laboratory.

“Improved facilities, equipment, and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Puget Sound Health Care System to achieve that goal,” said Executive Director Dr. Thomas Bundt. Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that”. .”



