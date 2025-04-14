PRESS RELEASE

April 14, 2025

SEATTLE, WA—As part of the Department of Veterans Affairs nationwide effort to assist Veterans and local community to dispose of unused or expired prescriptions or over-the-counter drugs, VA Puget Sound Health Care System is hosting Rx Take-Back Events on April 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its main campuses in Seattle and Lakewood, Washington.

“Keeping unused medications out of our lakes, our streams and the wrong hands is important,” said VA Puget Sound Health Care System Associate Chief of Pharmacy Eric Chantelois. “By participating in VA Puget Sound’s Rx Take-Back Event, we can help you safely dispose of expired or unwanted prescriptions—including controlled substance medication—and over-the-counter drugs.”

VA Puget Sound opens its doors to public participation during its Rx Take-Back Event, offering safe disposal options for the public in alignment with the United States Drug Enforcement Agency’s twice yearly National Prescription Drug Take Back Days.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications, including controlled substances and liquid medications, can be dropped off that Friday at these VA Puget Sound locations:

American Lake Campus: 9600 Veterans Drive Southwest in Tacoma, Building 81, Pharmacy Lobby (Room 1089)

Seattle Campus: 1660 South Columbian Way. Building 100, Outpatient Pharmacy Lobby (Room 1D-145)

Illegal drugs, needles and sharps, medical devices or batteries, aerosol medications are not accepted.

Along with Rx Take-Back drop off locations offered by VA Puget Sound, people can find authorized collection sites by visiting the DEA Public Disposal Location search tool - https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main;jsessionid=ZRpOWuKgCnO1aUXHxUTdAMGhLTkDwLdg0YvVQqDB.web2?execution=e1s1.

VA is committed to supporting the safe disposal of unused controlled substance prescription medications for our Veterans and we look forward to participating in public Take Back events.

About VA Puget Sound:

VA Puget Sound provides comprehensive care to approximately 160,000 Veterans across the Pacific Northwest enrolled with a primary care team at one of its care sites: two main campuses (American Lake and Seattle), six outpatient clinics (Mount Vernon, Oak Harbor, Olympia, Port Angeles, Puyallup and Silverdale) and two Community Resource & Referral Centers (Georgetown in Seattle and Renton). For more information visit www.va.gov/puget-sound-health-care or call 800-329-8387. For Veterans in Crisis, please use the Veterans Crisis line at 988 (press 1).