BEE Award Program

How to Nominate

Nominations are accepted on a rolling basis. To nominate a nursing assistant or health technician for making a difference in excellent compassion, skill, and dedication at VA Puget Sound, complete the form in the link below. Be sure to save it to your device to send via email. Or, print the form and mail it to the address on the form:

VA Puget Sound Health Care System

Daisy / BEE Coordinator Chatty O'Keeffe

Mail stop: S-111-INF

1660 S. Columbian Way

Seattle, WA 98108

For more information feel free to contact: