BEE Award Program
The BEE Award for extraordinary Nursing Assistants and Health Technicians is a recognition program that celebrates compassion, skill, and dedication. Nominations can be made by patients, families, or co-workers.
How to Nominate
Nominations are accepted on a rolling basis. To nominate a nursing assistant or health technician for making a difference in excellent compassion, skill, and dedication at VA Puget Sound, complete the form in the link below. Be sure to save it to your device to send via email. Or, print the form and mail it to the address on the form:
VA Puget Sound Health Care System
Daisy / BEE Coordinator Chatty O'Keeffe
Mail stop: S-111-INF
1660 S. Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108
For more information feel free to contact:
- Chatty O'Keeffe at (206) 277-5062 ; email Chatty.OKeeffe@va.gov
- Christopher Diangco at (206) 277-6963; email Christopher.Diangco@va.gov
- Lisa Lowenstein at (206) 277-764-2463; email Lisa.Lowenstein@va.gov