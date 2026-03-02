Skip to Content

Daisy Awards

The DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses is a recognition program that celebrates the compassion, skill, and dedication of nurses. Nurses can be nominated by patients, families, or co-workers.

The Daisy Award logo with a white daisy on green background.

How to nominate

Nominations are accepted on a rolling basis. To nominate a nurse who made a difference at VA Puget Sound, complete the online form or email VA Puget Sound’s DAISY Award Coordinator at chatty.okeeffe@va.gov

Contact Information

PUG_DAISY_AND_BEE_Leadership@va.gov
or contact: Chatty O’Keeffeat at chatty.okeeffe@va.gov or 206-277-5062;
Christopher Diangco 206-277-6963, or Lisa Lowenstein 206-764-2463

