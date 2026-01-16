Overview

Medical Foster Homes are privately-owned homes where trained caregivers provide daily support and supervision while VA Puget Sound’s Home-Based Primary Care team provides in-home medical care, caregiver training, and program support. Caregivers receive payment directly from the Veterans or their families, with rates negotiated between parties. VA does not pay caregivers directly.

VA Puget Sound is seeking compassionate caregivers across Western Washington who are interested in supporting Veterans in their home.

To become a caregiver, review the criteria listed below and contact the program coordinator at or kari-mae.miles@va.gov. All applicants must participate in an interview with VA Puget Sound’s Medical Foster Home Program Coordinator.

Caregiver and Medical Foster Home Criteria

All potential caregivers are screened and must pass home inspections — including fire and safety checks — and background checks. Caregivers’ experience, suitability, and ability to provide compassionate care are carefully assessed.

To ensure the highest levels of continued safety and quality, VA Puget Sound’s Medical Foster Home Coordinator makes monthly unannounced visits.

Checklist for Caregivers

Own or rent and live in the home where Veterans will reside.

Provide personal care and supervision as their primary residence.

Have no more than three residents in the home.

Be at least 18 years old with caregiving experience.

Demonstrate financial stability.

Identify at least one relief caregiver for backup.

Meet Washington state and local licensing requirements.

Willingness to provide hands-on care to Veterans with high-level care needs.

Willingness to receive VA education and professional care support.

Checklist for Medical Foster Homes

Pass inspection by a VA multidisciplinary team.

Be located within VA Puget Sound’s service area.

Be owned by the caregiver and serve as their primary residence.

Have sufficient space to care for Veterans — with separate bedrooms for each.

Comply with all Washington state and local licensure requirements and regulations, including construction, fire, maintenance, and sanitation.

Designed, equipped, and maintained to ensure a home-like environment and provide safe care and supervision for all residents.

Why become a Medical Foster Home caregiver?

Caregivers in VA’s Medical Foster Home program play a vital role in supporting Veterans’ dignity, stability, and quality of life while receiving professional guidance and clinical support from VA.

Program Eligibility for Veterans

To be eligible for a Medical Foster Home, Veterans need to be enrolled in Home Based Primary Care, need assistance with activities of daily living, and be unable to live independently due to medical needs. The cost for this program ranges from $3,000 to $6,000 per month, on average. The specific cost is agreed upon in advance between Veterans (or their families) and the caregiver.

Veterans will have to pay for Medical Foster Homes out-of-pocket. VA does not pay for the cost of this program. To find out if you’re entitled to additional VA benefits that could help pay for this program, speak with a VA Puget Sound social worker or case manager.