Whole Health at VA Puget Sound

VA Puget Sound’s Whole Health services empower and equip you to take charge of your health. Expand the tabs below to get a snapshot of VA Puget Sound’s Whole Health services.



Introduction to Whole Health class

This class introduces the basic concepts of Whole Health while allowing participants time for self-care, discovery, and filling out Personal Health Inventory (PHI).

Contact: Michael Stover at 253-583-1867 or Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797

Taking Charge of My Life and Health

This 12-session course empowers Veterans to stay active during recovery. Join all or any number of sessions to:

Explore all aspects of your health

Develop a plan of action based on your own personal mission

Learn new skills; and

Gain support from others in the group

Contact: Jean Perkins 253-583-1126 or Lamont Tanksley 206-716-5797

Whole Health class

This eight-session group class meets weekly, with each session focused on one aspect of the Wheel of Health and mindfulness practice. Veterans will also set weekly SMART goals based on each session's topic.

Contact: Emily Cox-Martin, PhD 253-583-1907

Wellbeing classes and more

Visit VA Puget Sound’s Health & Wellness webpage to learn about Yoga, Tai Chi, and other Whole Health services.

Get started now!

Your health care team will work with you to set health and well-being goals based on your needs and what matters to you. Start your Whole Health journey by filling out the Personal Health Inventory form and giving it to your health care team today!

Whole Health at home and on the go

Access the numerous whole health education handouts at home or on-the-go, available in a printer-friendly format. Explore the Circle of Health, watch informative and instructional videos about the Circle of Health or download them for offline viewing. Please visit VA’s Whole Health resources website for other mobile apps and online tools that may support your self-care practices.