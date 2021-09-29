Seattle VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

Approaching from north of Seattle on interstate 5 (I-5)

1. Take I-5 south to exit 163A - Columbian Way.

2. Veer left onto Columbian Way.

3. Merge into the far right lane.

4. Proceed through the next two traffic lights.

5. At the third traffic light, veer left with the road and get ready to merge into the left lane, about 500 feet ahead.

6. At the fourth traffic light, turn left. This is the entrance onto the Seattle campus

Approaching from south of Seattle on interstate 5 (I-5)

1. Take I-5 north to Exit 163 - Columbian Way.

2. Stay in the right lane and you will merge onto Columbian Way and proceed up the hill.

3. At the third traffic light, veer left with the road and get ready to merge into the Left turn lane about 500 feet ahead.

5. At the fourth traffic light, turn Left. This is the entrance onto the Seattle campus.

Get custom directions from Google Maps