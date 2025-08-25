Dr. Partridge received a Bachelors of Science from University of Oregon and her DC degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic, West Campus.

Dr. Partridge received a Bachelors of Science from University of Oregon and her DC degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic, West Campus. Dr. Partridge transferred to VA Puget Sound in 2023 after brief employment with VA Palo Alto and VA Portland. Her professional interest include working with chiropractic students, yoga for pain management, and studying burnout in the chiropractic profession. Dr. Partridge treats patients at the Everett Outpatient Clinic.