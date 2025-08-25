Dr. Staab received a BS and MEd from Wichita State University, and her DC degree from University of Western States. Dr. Staab is the first chiropractor to be accepted into the three year NIH T90 funded University of Washington BRIDG (Building Research Across Interdisciplinary Gaps) fellowship program. Prior to enrolling in the BRIDG program, she was an instructor at University of Western States. Her clinical and research interests include complementary and integrative health approaches to the management and treatment of pain conditions, particularly in relation to underserved or vulnerable populations. Dr. Staab is a part-time fee consultant provider at the Seattle VA Medical Center.