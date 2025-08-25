Dr. Roecker received a BS from Excelsior College and his DC and MS degrees from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Main Campus. He has maintained Diplomate training from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (2020), American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians (2015), and American Board of Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine (2012). In 2019, Dr. Roecker joined the medical staff of Grand Island VA Medical Center and transferred to VA Puget Sound Health Care System in 2021. Prior to joining VA, Dr. Roecker was an Associate Professor at Palmer College of Chiropractic from 2012-2019. He serves on the editorial board for multiple chiropractic journals and has authored numerous scientific publications on the topics of evidence-based approach to orthopedic physical examination, chiropractic education, and therapeutic neuroscience of pain. Dr. Roecker cares for patients at the Everett Outpatient Clinic.