Dr. Daniels received a BS from Purdue University and his DC and MS degrees from Logan University. In 2014 Dr. Daniels was selected to the inaugural cohort of VA chiropractic residents and in 2015 joined the VA Puget Sound medical staff. He was promoted to VA Puget Sound Chiropractic Service Chief in 2021. He is Chair of the Clinical Compass Scientific Commission, serves on the steering committee for the VA Cancer Rehabilitation SCAN-ECHO, is Secretary for the Chiropractic Health Care section of the American Public Health Association, and is the Research Coordinator for the VA Chiropractic Field Advisory Committee. He has served on the editorial board for several chiropractic journals and has authored numerous scientific publications on the topics of chiropractic integration into veteran and military facilities, postsurgical spine pain, suicide prevention, and chiropractic best practices. Dr. Daniels sees patients at the American Lake VA Medical Center.