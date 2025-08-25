Dr. Bednarz has a BA from Vermont College and his DC from University of Western States. He joined the VA Puget Sound medical staff in 2005 establishing chiropractic services. He previously served as a member of the VA Chiropractic Field Advisory Committee. Dr. Bednarz participated as a therapist in an NIH funded research study through a collaboration between VAPSHCS and the University of Washington and has published on interprofessional education. Dr. Bednarz see patients at the Silverdale Community Based Outpatient Clinic.